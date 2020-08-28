The Singham Day Thread (August 28)

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to Ajay Devgn, theincredibly talented and popular Indian film actor, director and producer; and in particular the awesome action hero he has played across multiple films: SINGHAM, the fighter man!

Singham was a 2011 remake of the Tamil film Singam. The invincible dialogue, car rattles, power-packed action and the fearless cop Bajirao Singham, with “bulging muscles and rock-hard morals”, made the film a worldwide blockbuster. Since then there have been numerous sequels, spin-offs, a children’s cartoon, and an upcoming re-make!

Have whatever kind of day you’re going to have, everyone.

