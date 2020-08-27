The Songs for the Deaf Day Thread (August 27)

The masterpiece third album by Queens of the Stone Age and one of the greatest modern hard rock albums, was released on this day in 2002. Josh Homme brought together Dave Grohl, Nick Oliveri, and Mark Lanegan (whose brutally honest autobiography, Sing Backwards and Weep, was recently published and is highly recommended) as well as a host of other talented musicians to guest, and produced a granite slab of hard riffs and killer lyrics.

It’s one of my favourite albums and holds tremendous sentimental value for me. What’s your favourite track and why is it “A Song for the Dead”?

Have a wonderful day and take care of yourselves, everyone!

