The Sjoerd Knibbeler Day Thread (August 26)

Sjoerd Knibbeler is a photographer artist from the Netherlands. Some of Knibbeler’s large body of work focuses on capturing natural elements like wind, clouds, and atmospheric phenomena such as tornados. He makes objects out of plastic and wood to portray these invisible elements within the confines of a studio.

“Knibbeler creates a world that follows his own logic, where associative relationships and imagination play a key part. He is inspired by subjects such as flying, aeroplanes, aerodynamics and climatology.” — foam.org

Exploded View 12

Digging Up Clouds

Paper Planes

Current Study 2

You can find out more about him and check out further links to his work on his website:

http://www.sjoerdknibbeler.com

Have a great day and remember to take care of yourselves, everyone!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...