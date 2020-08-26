The Invader Night Thread (August 26)

Invader is a French street artist famous for his tile mosaics, which started out inspired by the 8-Bit space invaders from thetitular 1978 arcade game. He has been developing this project under that code name since 1998, and has left them in cities all over the world. I have found two in my life; of course I’ve no way of knowing if they are authentic originals or homages. Has your city ever been invaded? You can check out Invader’s map here: https://www.space-invaders.com/world/

Have a great and safe night and remember to take care of yourselves!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...