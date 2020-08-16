Registering the Registry 2019: Employees’ Entrance (1933)

Welcome back to Registering the Registry, where we consider and review the films inducted into the Library of Cognress’ National Film Registry by merit of their cultural, historical, and aesthetic qualities! We’re still in 2019, and taking a look at 1933’s Pre-Code film Employees’ Entrance!

Honestly, the one time there’s a famous person named Hays, it just had to be Will H. Hays, Postmaster General turned chairman of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America and popular namesake of the Hays Code, didn’t it? All these years on this earth getting minorly excited to find someone notable who shares a surname, only to discover it’s another horse-thieving HAYES, yet the one man whose name and legacy echoes through the decades and likely will through centuries is the censor. Course, ridiculous as it is to flip through the Hays Code’s incredibly stringent guidelines in the modern day (the text just screams “sexual repression”) one must consider the context of the time: from 1915 to 1952, by Supreme Court decision, film was considered a purely commercial endeavor within the United States, bearing no artistic merit in the slightest and thus no protections under the First Amendment. State and city censor boards across the country would frequently butcher pictures according to their own inconsistent standards, and while Hays presided over Hollywood filmmaking in some capacity from 1922 onwards (including a list of loosely enforced do’s and don’t’s first presented in 1927), near-constant scandal in the early 20s and boundary-pushing in the following decade gave the whole industry the appearance of a loon pack just begging for someone to snip their creations into ribbons. The Pre-Code Era (commonly held as occurring between sound’s widespread adoption and the 1930 Code’s strict enforcement in mid-1934) was certainly a vibrant, creative time in Tinseltown, producing many classics whose content we find surprising and refreshing for a culture nearly one century past that’s regarded as far more prudish than our own… but it also placed those same films at risk of long-term ruination as surviving copies were often drawn from heavily censored prints.

The bastard himself.

The argument I’m about to make is hardly one I find fully compelling myself – after all, the previous paragraph almost ended with a point about James Whale’s Frankenstein existing only in censored form for many decades following rampant local cuttings, until I doubled checked myself and remembered the censorship occurred as a result of the Hays Office chopping chunks for redistrubtion AFTER the Code’s widespread adoption. Still, I think it worth playing half-hearted devil’s advocate for Hays, as there was some sense to his reasoning. Reportedly, the man despised the idea of federal offices descending upon the studios from on high, overwhelming figures with hammers and chisels at the ready to remake art as they saw fit, and thought it far better the studios cooperate with a trade association within their own walls to ensure no such unwanted oversight was necessary. Certainly, his standards were hilariously restrictive, certainly they stymied the potential of genres born in the Pre-Code era like horror and crime films for decades, certainly we can look back now from more socially liberal times and recoil at the thought of ANYTHING in AMERICA having to self-censor. It’s easy to evoke the specter of the Comics Code Authority and its neutering of its own medium for so terribly long, or compare the Code to the modern ESRB, both adopted to avoid federal entanglement, yet the latter adopting the bent of informing and guiding consumers rather than strictly dictating what is and isn’t allowed period. But, a but I do not like to make but consider necessary all the same, in the context of his time, with the hostile conditions set against the film industry, and in view of how warped and corrupted the whole Republican notion of “let the market regulate itself, keep big guv out’ve it!” has become, there’s a sense to the Code and the protection it offered against far more destructive forces. Better to endure a Hollywood whose early 30s heights are sidestepped down alleys that would eventually widen into the workarounds to break the code in freer times than continue running rampant and risk breaking the whole industry smack in the midst of the Great Depression.

I make this tortured point because I find it interesting how some of the same noble demon quality I ascribe to Hays shows up in the Employees’ Entrance character played by a man whose job he’d render irrelevant in the post-Code years, Warren William. Retroactively termed The King of Pre-Code Hollywood by the Village Voice, William here plays Kent Anderson, a ruthless man who started at the Monroe Department Store as a complete nobody, worked his way up the ranks, and made himself so irreplaceable the shareholders simply had to elect him general manager. In the following decade, his unflinching belief in hardwork, total lack of care for comfort or company, and drive to discover new angles for success even if they’re unproven or cost a long-time employee their job leads the store to greater and greater financial booms, right until the Depression hits, and Mr. Anderson’s game shifts towards simple survival. Under director Roy del Ruth, William embodies the man as a barking, sneering cad, someone who’ll dismiss a suicide as a well-chosen act by someone long past their prime with the same gusto as setting up a sale of men’s udnerwear to women, a monster through whom you can live vicariously. Everyone resents him for sitting at the top, commanding them like so many insects, and professing care only for profit and quarterly reports, but the damnable thing is it always WORKS. Kent Anderson is cruel, heartless, and temperamental, and he gets results all the same. What’s more, beneath a bristly, unapproachable exterior, he has this weird care for and dedication to the masses who work beneath him – little as he thinks of bumping a major department manager down to dock work for a single failure, his mind’s forever occupied by the Depression, finding it far better to sacrifice a few (no matter who) and slash the pay for previously favored top dogs if it means the common men and women in his employ can keep their jobs and feed their families.

It’s effectively a test – how terrible can we make this man and still have you enjoy his antics? He’s a relentless capitalist who’s still painted as a considerate employer and goes against the system’s mores to great effect, a rampant sexist whose rapport with Alice White’s Polly Dale involves flattering her into acting as a sexbomb against the shareholders who conspire against him before discarding her like so much trash, the kind of guy the screenplay assumes you’d hate to encounter but would LOVE to be. And he’s going to get away with it all too! Though the walls may encroach throughout the back half, though everyone will spit in his face and sock his jaw and shoot his arm and report how yes, Mr. Anderson, the fourth floor men’s lavatory is out AGAIN, fate will conspire to save him at the very last minute, and lo! he’s no need to change his ways! No need to accept the inevitable consequence of his action or consider the failings of his attitude or slink off to a lesser life while humbled before all those he thought he protected. When Employees’s Entrance comes to its close, Kent Anderson will sit at the same desk in the same office as when we started, and we’re going to endeavor hard as we can to make you love the cad, even if he tosses adorable puppies into rubbish bins. Do you ride this man’s waves, ultimately consider him a charming daydream, a distraction from the powerlessness of daily life, the kind of fantasy you only get big as life in the cinema from the fine folks at Warner Bros? After all, for how horridly Anderson acts, Warren William IS quite entertaining when he snaps at ankles and admonishes the inevitable with another tirade.

I’d like to say it works. William is magnetic enough, and the little thrill of Pre-Code standards letting him pull it all off with nary a shrug of acknowledgement on how close he came to total ruin is undeniably electric. Warren William isn’t the only major player in Employees’ Entrance, though, and the subplot with Loretta Young as Madeline Walters and Wallace Ford as Martin West tips his balance a little too far towards, “I do not like this man.” Respectively a down-on-her-luck model whom Anderson hires because he likes her looks (in a fun little faux domestic scene inside a model home) and a vocal consultant whose gusto earns him a spot as Anderson’s right-hand man, the pair naturally fall into one another’s orbit around the store, begin flirtation, and next thing you know they’re secretly married against Anderson’s constant warnings about the danger of wives. For most of the second act, they function as part of the set-dressing, a more prominent feature in the miniature montages of life and work around the store as people quip at the customers and handle all the baggage of working 1930s retail, and while they aren’t as fun as William’s towering figure in the head office, they serve their function to good effect. Then we come to the office party which caps our second act, and with it all parties growing progressively drunker and drunker, until Anderson approaches Walters, lures him to her office while West is completely blacked out, and takes her for himself behind a fade in a moment disturbingly prescient of Young’s date rape by Clark Gable two years later. Now, Kent Anderson, a hurricane of willpower and the man you dream you could be, also has forcing himself on an inebriated woman and driving her to near-suicide by playing on her guilt amongst the “fun” attributes you’re meant to admire.

A part of me keeps debating over whether or not it IS too much. Suicide is already the focus of a few key scenes, after all, and scenes involving Ford where William convincing him to suck it down and act more ruthlessly are equally part of the “he’s awful but ya love him, don’t ya?” game besides. On a total scale, driving people to kill themselves is probably worse than raping someone, especially in a film from a time when social standards said this sort’ve thing was just done as a matter of course, sooooooo, you’re still having fun, right? You can overlook it like the movie wants you to, right? And no, I’m really not; on top of rape not being something I can excuse a character doing with a snap of my fingers, on top of the whole “Well that’s how it was back then!” perspective not making this fictional rape any better than when Young was raped by the King of Hollywood for real, we’ve gone beyond passing figures and supporting players and into people the film has conditioned me to like and empathize with, and it’s just no fun watching William exercise his power over them just because he came. They may be a little dopey and unconvincing, but the film is structured like the film is structured, and the fun stops when we go from, “I’m the big bad boss man, but I’m still doing what’s necessary to keep us afloat and protect my own,” to, “I’m the big bad boss man, and I’m ruining your lives just because I can, enjoy the trauma of thinking YOU should have stopped ME from raping you while you were drunk.” My mouth is hardened against Kent Anderson during the final act, and while it’s a remarkable thing to watch him slide away from the consequences of his actions and escape the corner he painted himself into and do the whole thing with dumping the dog in the trash, I can’t stop thinking about how we finally found him one too many lines to cross. It’s a delicate act, the lovable cad game, and Robert Presnell Sr.’s screenplay nudes Kent Anderson a step too far to wholly work.

For Employees’ Entrance to overbalance in the particular way it does all the way back in 1933 DOES prove its worth as part of the National Film Registry. Further back than most would imagine, the American film industry was challenging its viewers to consider and clap for the scummy Kent Anderson bastards of the world to see just how far their tolerance would stretch, and inside a year of its release, actors like Warren William would fall to careers of bit players as men with intentions as principled and firmly held as the characters he played deemed them too unsavory for the American public. Take a prime example of the same and preserve it for all time, that’s what the Registry’s for! In actually watching Employees’ Entrance, however, I’m free as I like to say the ride rocks too hard in the final movements and doesn’t deliver as much satisfaction as it might, just as I’m free as I like to say for all Hays’ good intentions, he still laid an impossibly weighty set of Catholic dogma-inspired restrictions atop the necks of a medium producing some of its best and brightest. The trick of devil’s advocacy is to know when it’s time to back off and go back to your own principles. When a movie meant to effortlessly bungee jump around disdain for its main character has the tether snap, and when a man’s efforts to keep people employed still muffles and smothers a ton of creative potential, that’s when I go back to treating the one like I would any film and wishing the other WERE a no-good horse thief.

Next week, we look at an adaptation of Vanity Fair, which also marks the first feature-length production to employ the three-strip Technicolor process! It’s 1935’s Becky Sharp, directed by Rouben Mamoulian, starring Miriam Hopkins, and it can be found for streaming on Kanopy or Prime, or plain rental/purchase through Amazon and Flix Fling, for those out there’s still interested in watching along!

