The Feral Mongoose Day Thread (August 13)

Hey! Do you watch Barry? Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, it stars Hader as a former marine turned hitman who tries to give up his murderous ways to become an actor in Los Angeles. It also features Sarah Goldberg, Henry Winkler, and Stephen Root in superb roles, and Anthony Carrigan as breakout character NoHo Hank. It’s great!

The best episode (so far) comes along in season 2 and personally ranks high up in my list of greatest TV episodes of all time. Ronny/Lily is a (relatively) self-contained episode where Barry is sent to assassinate the titular Ronny Proxin… and complications ensue. The mission becomes increasingly violent and farcical like three Coen Brothers films condensed into thirty minutes. The real star of course is Lily, who may or not be of this Earth, wonderfully played by Jessie Giacomazzi.

“What are you?!”

Enjoy your day and take care, everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...