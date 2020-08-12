The Washington Generals Day Thread (August 12)

The Washington Generals are, in the words of their former manager Red Klotz, the Ginger Rogers to the Harlem Globetrotter’s Fred Astaire. They’re always dancing backwards. The Generals franchise has been in existence since 1952 and been known under different names from time to time: Boston Shamrocks, New Jersey Reds, New York Nationals, International Elite, Global Select and World All-Stars, but what they are consistent in, is losing. Over 17,000 times to the Globetrotters. And you know what? That’s okay. Just get up and try again tomorrow.

Pictured above is Cager, fearsome current captain of the Generals, who is the pseudonym of 7 foot 7 inches tall Englishman Paul Sturgess.

Have a great day and remember to take care of yourselves, everyone!

