Registering the National Film Registry 2019: Emigrants Landing at Ellis Island (1903)

Howdy, I’m Gargus! Or Gil, or Jill, however you like it, I’m easy – my cross country coach in high school called me G-Dawg, so you can use that if you want to completely mortify me. Y’all ever get frustrated with Google’s new tendency to return an incredibly tiny number of results and then tell you it omitted a bunch after only six or seven pages? I certainly do, so the other day, after watching The Mask for the first time and wanting to read takes on the film outside the usual suspects on Letterbox and imdb, I went purposefully super, super deep into the Google search, and stumbled across, of all things, this here write-up for the-avocado! Now, being as I have nothing but good ideas about how to spend the time I don’t already occupy with watching, reading about, and writing reviews for what is a stupid huge number of movies on my current work-sleep schedule, the sight of an active community where anyone can come along and start their own discussion series with a whole host of quality commentators in the peanut gallery got the wheels in my head turning, and the little voice who only provides quality thoughts shouting, “National Film Registry retrospective, National Film Registry retrospective, you’ve wanted to do this for YEARS, when are you gonna get a better shot, go for it go for it GO!” And, being the plum fool I am, I listened, so here we are!

Selected in twenty-five film batches once every year by the National Film Preservation Board for the Library of Congress, I’ve always found poking through the National Film Registry’s gallery of inductees a fascinating time-killer. Amongst the currently 775 works granted special preservation status on the strength of their cultural, historical, and aesthetic strengths, we find the highs and lows of the 20th century, the great studio crowd-pleasing triumphs alongside lone experimental voices pushing the medium to its limits, the enshrined classics hallowed as they always are right next to the flops of their day, the cult figures who became more important than anyone could know, the little-known artists who captured their moment on celluloid. The fantastical and wondrous of dance and song and imagined worlds shares space with devastating reality, wrongs that shook and shaped the nation, and fragile early cinematic history is preserved so long as there’s someone to maintain. It’s also interesting as a survey of what we value, as what’s not in the Registry after thirty-one years of open public voting and board reviews speaks just as much to how we’d like to perceive America and its film culture as what’s chosen year in and year out – just take a look at their own survey of what they’ve not yet selected to get a picture there. And honestly, on an individual level, it’s a good overview of stuff to select from and contemplate and share and discuss with friends, same as any hundreds of entries-long movie list.

Way I figure it, since I like hosting filmic discussions and seeing folks engage with it, the-avocado’s as good a place as any to try some survey of what the Registry’s got on tap! Because I don’t much envy the prospect of sitting round thinking about how long it would take to catch up with the registry on a weekly review basis (assuming no missed weeks and no compressions, I’d be sitting here talking about their choices from 1989 onwards for thirty-one years until I could take them as they come in), we’ll be starting with the 2019 selections, talking about those on a daily basis, and then switching over to a once every two weeks schedule when we’re all done there and move on to the 2020 choices, to be announced this December. Maybe at that point we’ll use the off weeks to look over the 2018 films, then 2017 for the breaks from 2021, and so on and so forth until I lose interest, the-avocado stops existing as a hosting platform, or I drop dead – that’s the future, tho, so don’t worry too much right now. Discussion will hopefully remain casual, mostly just rambling about whatever I think important or notable or interesting until it feels long enough, then passing the ball to you lot in the comments section. Here’s to hoping I write something engaging and worthy of extended discussion on the whole! If not, I will slink into the hole from whence I came, and curse you with my presence no longer.

So, starting this breezy, freewheeling survey of what the Library of Congress preserved in the National Film Registry for 2019, we’ve got somethin’ easy: footage of immigrants arriving at a processing center back when the United States government openly practiced eugenics as a matter of federal policy!

Oh.

* * *

It IS difficult to avoid thinking about the potential fates of those who pass before Alfred C. Abadie’s camera in this 1903 actuality film for Edison Studios. They pass by in great numbers, a small amount from one ferry compared to the thousands upon thousands who’d arrive every day during Ellis Island’s years of peak operation, their persons unknown to us, their reasons for leaving their own countries and coming to America of no concern to a three-minute presentation produced to capture a fact of everyday life at the time. Yet looking on them as they pass by, carrying what may well be all worldly possessions in their hands, one struggles to not contemplate what happened next for these unnamed hopefuls. How they fared in the island’s inspection procedures, how many were deemed mentally invalid or too physically frail to help create a superior national race in the great melting pot, how many were denied entry and sent back to whatever lives they left behind at personal expense in the first place. Were any of our subjects in this film among the unfortunate deemed unfit for entry by an overworked clerk, their steps past the camera some of the last they took before boarding a boat back overseas again? Even past the actual facilities and procedures on Ellis Island, once they stepped foot onto American soil proper, did any of the people we see here actually make a better life for themselves and their families? How many hopes dashed by the land of opportunity in those days?

Of course, one needn’t take a universally gloomy view of the matter. There were doubtlessly success stories as well as failures aboard that ferry: persons who flourished and made new connections and bettered their station much as would be possible in a country where so many Jewish and Eastern European nationals were treated with hostility, or else expected to completely obliterate all sense of identity to survive and thrive. Certainly plenty who just got by, their situation neither meaningfully improved nor worsened by life in America, working to keep their heads above the water and provide best they could for those who depended upon them. Maybe even an anonymous success story amongst their number, someone who found just the right niche and elevated themselves as one of the shining examples of what the self-proclaimed universal cultural assimilator can do for the tired, poor, huddled masses. Course, you’ll note how my attempts at positivity are still tinged with doubt and cynicism, mostly because it’s difficult to imagine good things for immigrants in a time of robber barons and absent regulation and, as mentioned, federally-sanctioned eugenics… but, darkly tinted though my perspective is, it’s still important to consider the possibility of better lives for these people. To imagine only the worst case scenario is to cast their fates in our minds as inevitably bleak, and this I think denies reality as much as ignoring the role of eugenic thinking in determining US immigration policy in the early 20th century, seriously it’s just all kinds of fucked.

Despite the unhappy tone of this first entry, I am glad our discussion on the National Film Registry begins with this film of immigrant arrival. It’s a handy demonstration of one of the best things the Registry can do for us, highlighting an average moment from years long past and providing reason to discuss its implication with moving faces fresh in our mind. Not mere words on a page or still photographs devoid of animation, but the people as they disembarked and headed towards future yet unknown. A living presence as captured by the camera’s eye is vital for enhancing our understanding of any history unfolded since its invention and distribution, and while this Edison piece is simple in its presentation as any of its day and thus lacking depth to the immigrant experience beyond showing us their arrival in waves across the island’s dock, it gives us something precious and essential to gaze and ruminate upon. Especially in a time when hopeful immigrants to America are continually demonized and treated as some faceless mob whose individual stories and lives don’t matter in the face of maintaining some twisted vision of a pure country, taking time to look at those who came before and view them as people, however minimal a slice of their history we see, is something we should all think necessary.

* * *

First film in the sequence, done and done, no trouble at all. It IS only about three minutes in length, so it’s not exactly as meaty an accomplishment as if we’d started with the 1989 class and plowed through D.W. Griffith’s Intolerance from the pistol, but it’s something! Next week, prominent early black director Oscar Micheaux brings Paul Robeson to the silver screen for the first time in the 1925 production, Body and Soul. Presently available for viewing on YouTube, or on Criterion with subscription, if anyone’s interested in following along!

