The Josh Homme Day Thread

Today’s Day Thread is dedicated to the last of the great rock ‘n’ roll musicians, Joshua Michael Homme.

Six and a half feet of hard liquor and even harder riffs, Homme began his music career holding “generator parties” out in California’s Palm Desert, originally as part of the acclaimed and influential Kyuss in 1987. He is of course also the founder, primary songwriter, and only continuous member of Queens of the Stone Age. He also created the ongoing Desert Sessions in 1997. He’s worked with absolutely everyone, and was last heard on Run The Jewels 4.

Have a good and safe day, everyone!

