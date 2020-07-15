The Londo Mollari Day Thread (July 15)

“It is good to have friends, is it not? At least for a short while.“

Londo Mollari was the perfect representative of the fading Centauri Republic on Babylon 5: at turns prideful, pompous, and patriotic, Mollari began as the comic relief figure on J Michael Straczynski’s 1990’s sci-fi space opera. Straczynski describe the character as “overweight, prone to gambling constantly, and fond of women and drinks.” He was even regarded as a buffoon by his fellow Centauri, the job of ambassador on the spaceship being considered a position of no consequence. The silly hair his people sported certainly didn’t help.

Over the course of the show, however, Mollari was to become probably the most important antagonist of the whole cast, his actions and deeds having a profound affect on the history of his world and indeed the whole galaxy. His character became layered with multitudes and tragedy, and Queens native Peter Jurasik really sunk his teeth into the role.

Anyway, Babylon 5 is one of the best science-fiction shows of all time, so you should watch it if you haven’t already.

Have a good day, everyone!

