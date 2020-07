“Pray for death!” John Carpenter’s Prince of Darkness is so nearly a classic horror film, if not for some truly atrocious pacing and acting. But there are so many wonderful and scary ideas packed into it, enough for two movies. And if you’ve ever listened to DJ Shadow’s album Endtroducing, several of the interludes will be very familiar to you when you watch this!

Good night everyone, and don’t have nightmares.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...