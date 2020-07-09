The Fungi Day Thread (July 9)

Welcome … to the Kingdom of the party animals of the Eukaryotes! There are over 144,000 known species of organisms that are classed as fungi, including mushrooms, mildews, molds, yeasts, and smuts. Here are just three of them!

(Disclaimer: I am merely a fungus enthusiast, and not an expert. I may have misidentified these particular fungi, but I try my best according to my field guide.)

Giant Polypore

Meripilus giganteus, or the Giant Polypore, is a bracket fungus found near the roots of trees, and is known whimsically as “Tree Slippers”. In some cases, they can grow over a meter in width. They quickly turn brown if brushed or scraped. If cooked very slowly, young specimens are reportedly edible; however, they have been known to cause stomach upsets in some people and so are probably best avoided altogether.

Dryad’s Saddle

Polyporus Squamosus is also known as Dryad’s Saddle and Pheasant’s Back. When fresh it has this wonderful white appearance, which turns to the texture of cork as it ages. It can grow so large it can’t hold onto it’s host tree anymore, and fall off onto the forest floor! Apparently it tastes like water melon when young, fresh and raw but mushroomy when cooked or dried and powdered for stock.

Root Rot Fungus

Armillaria, or Root Rot Fungus is a parasitic species which, as the name suggests, attacks the roots of trees. Sometimes it burrows into the heart of the tree and is described as butt rot. These species can be deadly and are the scourge of gardeners. Poor tree!

Have a fine day everyone, stay safe and well, and keep washing those hands!

