The Pussycat Day Thread (June 17)

Lesley Gore became a Big Deal in 1963 with her very first bubblegum-pop tune, “It’s My Party (And I’ll Cry if I Want To)” which went straight to number one and the chorus of which everyone can hear in their head right now. Still in high school, Gore released a string of hits including “She’s a Fool,” “That’s the Way Boys Are,” “Look of Love,” and “Sunshine, Lollipops, and Rainbows.”

You weren’t a real celebrity in the Sixties, however, until you got a guest spot on Batman alongside Adam West and Burt Ward (it also helped that she was the niece of the show’s producer). Gore duly became Catwoman’s (the Julie Newmar incarnation) protégé Pussycat in the 1967 two-parter, “That Darn Catwoman/Scat! Darn Catwoman”.

A wannabe rock ‘n’ roll singer – unfortunately over the hill at twenty years old – Pussycat was instead recruited by the feline criminal to be her “Robin”. She successfully drugs Batman’s partner, but of course falls in love with him. In the meantime, much to Catwoman’s chagrin, the “Titian-haired Wench” (Batman’s words, not mine) sings Gore’s singles “Maybe Now, and “California Nights”.

Have a purr-fect day, everyone!

