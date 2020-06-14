My Dad is a Heel Wrestler Day Thread (June 14)

My Dad is a Heel Wrestler is a fun-for-all-ages Japanese film made in 2018, in which young Shota has to grapple with the shocking discovery that his father is a despicable heel wrestler. Hiroshi Tanahashi plays the once-beloved Takashi, who had succumbed to injuries a decade ago, and was forced to adopt the Cockroach Mask persona (along with his devious sidekick, Blue Bottle Mask). In order to win back his son’s heart, Takashi decides to battle back to win the grandest competition of them all, the Z-1. Meanwhile, Shota learns life is more than simply winning or losing.

