The Pobiti Kamani Night Thread

The Pobiti Kamani – the “Stones beaten into the ground” – is a natural “Fossil Forest” and one of the few true deserts in Europe. In the region of Varna in Bulgaria, along an eight kilometre strip of the coastline of the Black Sea, these pillars can tower as tall as ten meters into the air. Some are solid stone, whilst others are hollow. There are dozens of theories about the genesis of the stone columns, including one that suggests these structures are formed around natural methane gas seeps. Unique in the world, the area is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Take care and stay safe, Avocadians!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...