Hello Ma’am. You’re lookin’ all sorts of good! Now we’re just a couple oil men in from Dallas, and we’re itchin’ like a hound to give you something that you want. Hells yeah! We want to fill you up, if’n you’re inclined to let us. Now, we ain’t gonna take no for an answer, y’hear? So don’t be makin’ me sic my associate on you, all right? He don’t take kindly to “No”.

So … can I fill you up or what?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...