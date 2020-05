Happy belated birthday to Gal Gadot, born on this day in 1985 … which is one year after the year in which the Wonder Woman sequel is set. Originally scheduled for release in June of this year, that has been pushed back until August. And if it will actually come out in four months, who knows? I think the only thing we really know for sure is that Holy Socks! That suit of golden armour is totes awes.

