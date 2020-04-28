The Legendary Roots Crew Day Thread (April 28)

One of the truly transcendent hip-hop groups, and a truly amazing live act, the Roots were formed in Philadelphia in 1987 by MC Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter and drummer and bandleader Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson.

It’s difficult to choose my favourite album of theirs, but the one that introduced me to them is their 2002 release, Phrenology.It has some excellent contributions from Talib Kweli (whose first solo album, Quality, was released in the same year), Musiq Soulchild, Cody ChesnuTT, and Jill Scott. It’s a sensual album, without the tension that would increasingly dominate their later albums, for one reason or another.

I’d hoped that 2020 would produce their reaching-Chinese-Democracy levels of always close to, but never actually completed, next album, but it seems unlikely now …

Stay indoors, stay safe, and enjoy your day, everyone!

