Liquid Swords Night Thread (April 28)

Liquid Swords by The GZA, aka The Genius, is his second studio album, and easily one of the best solo efforts from the members of the Wu-Tang. It features copious samples from the 1980 film Shogun Assassin, and generally kicks ass from first song to last.

liquid swords body

My personal favourite track is “Killah Hills 10304”; I love the story it tells and the multiple references to real-life events which rewards research. Here’s GZA performing a few tracks from the album for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert along with the Soul Rebels back in 2018:

Enjoy your night, everyone!