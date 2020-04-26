The LEGO 6080 King’s Castle Night Thread

The King’s Castle, otherwise known as Castle Lion, was one of the earliest LEGO Castle themed sets and was manufactured between 1984 and 1987, and is the one I closely associate with my childhood. This was a BIG set. An expensive set – as in Birthday and Christmas presents combined (because I am unlucky enough to practically share them). It wasn’t like later castles, that had moulded bases to accommodate dungeons and ghost traps – it was delightfully simple, the only gimmicks being the drawbridge on strings and simple hinges to unfold the set to allow the minifigs massacre each other in the courtyard.

