The Trap Door Day Thread (April 24)

Don’t you open that trap door. You’re a fool if you dare!

The Trap Door is a children’s stop-motion animation show created in 1984. Somewhere in the dark and nasty regions, where nobody goes, stands an ancient castle. Deep within this dank and uninviting place lives Berk, a friendly blue blob who works for The Thing Upstairs, cooking his meals and doing odd-jobs around his domain.

Invariably something weird and horrible will emerge from the trap door and an adventure begins for Berk and his friends Boni, a droll talking skull, and Drutt, an idiotic spider. A total of 25 five-minute episodes of The Trap Door were made, and it stands as a cult classic for its horror fantasy aesthetic.

For there is always something down there, in the dark, waiting to come out …

