Originally aired in October 1964, “Demon with a Glass Hand” is regarded as one of the best episodes of The Outer Limits.

Written by Harlan Ellison specifically for Robert Culp, the story involves invaders from outer space who reach Earth through a time mirror. Culp plays Trent, who for reasons he doesn’t know, is being hunted by them, for he has amnesia. He has only one aid: his left hand is a talking computer made of glass.

Enjoy your Sunday, my droogs!

