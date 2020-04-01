Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Apr. 1

Introducing today’s contestants:

Kami, an education advocate from Missouri, plays Irish sports;

Hemant, a blogger from Illinois, tried to sell his soul on eBay; and

Leanne, a legal secretary from New York, did opera using cat puppets. Leanne entered the game as a one-day champ with winnings of $22,500.

Leanne moved closer to Hemant on DD2 and took first place away on the final clue of DJ, leading into FJ with $14,400 vs. $14,200 for Hemant and $1,000 for Kami.

DD1, $800 – DREAM BOATS – The Astraea, a Roman slave galley from an 1880 novel (Leanne lost $1,500 from her score of $5,000.)

DD2, $1,200 – RECENT PLAYS FROM REAL LIFE – The Public Theater’s “Mother of the Maid” is about Isabelle, the mom of this martyr (Leanne won $2,500 from her total of $6,700 vs. $10,200 for Hemant.)

DD3 – Not seen

FJ – CANADIAN GEOGRAPHY – A county in England has an ocean coastline roughly twice as long as the 18 miles of this U.S. state named after it

The players didn’t study their provinces closely enough as everyone missed FJ. Hemant wisely went with a modest $201 wager and took the win worth $13,999.

Triple Stumpers of the day: The contestants missed 4 out of 5 in a category about literary sea vessels, including not knowing the Orca was from the 1974 book “Jaws”, or that the Hispaniola was “searching for booty” in “Treasure Island”.

Correct Qs:

DD1 – What is “Ben-Hur”?

DD2 – Who was Joan of Arc?

FJ – What are Saskatchewan and Manitoba?

