William Brassey Hole Day Thread (March 30)

On the second floor of the main hall of the Venetian Gothic palace of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery in Edinburgh, the walls are decorated by vast murals depicting scenes from historical battles. They were created in 1899 by William Brassey Hole, an English artist, illustrator, etcher and engraver. Despite being over a hundred and twenty years old, they have a vibrancy and energy more akin to modern comic books, with amazing scenes of violence and action that are remarkable. Due to their size, photographs unfortunately cannot capture their brilliance. So you know, if you’re ever in Scotland, check them out in person!

The historical scenes include the battles of Largs, Stirling Bridge, and Bannockburn.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Enjoy your day and stay safe, everyone!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...